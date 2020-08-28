3 Ghanaian Artistes Who Keep Raising The Flag of Ghana High Abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically these artistes we are going to talk about are not too popular with Ghanaians and have no huge fanbase relative to the hitmakers we are familiar with.

But they are the ones who are serving as worthy ambassadors for Ghana in Europe and America. They portray the Ghanaian identity to foreigners through their music videos and series of concerts they stage outside.

As a matter of fact, they are more popular than the heavyweight artistes we have here like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. They are also billed for international festivals across Europe which is a huge platform where they raise the flag of Ghana so high.

1. Fuse ODG

We guess you have watched a couple of Fuse ODG music videos. Dude is so proud of his Ghanaian identity that he doesn’t hesitate in displaying them. His recent song which featured KiDi and Kuame Eugene dubbed, New Africa Girl says it all. To those who are reading about him for the first time, Fuse ODG is the first Ghanaian ever to win a Grammy award. He works tirelessly to promote Ghanaian artistes on the UK scene and to change the narrative of Africa through his music. He is based in the UK and has worked with heavyweights like Wyclef Jean, Sean Paul, Shata Waler, Majer Lazer and Ed Sheeran. Fuse ODG is a global name in Afrobeats who makes sure his music videos portrays the sceneries of Ghana.

3. Wiyalaa

Ghanaian Afropop singer and songwriter, Noella Wiyaala, known professionally as Wiyaala has made a name for herself on the international stage. Her music and fashion style are influenced by her Ghanaian background and this is something she interprets in her music videos. It’s for this reason that she has wholly been accepted by the international community whereas Ghanaians are yet to appreciate her craft.

5.King Ayisoba

The ‘I Want To See You My Father’ hitmaker is known for his indigenous music style which equally transcends to his music videos. King Ayisoba has become an international superstar, touring a lot of European countries and selling the Ghanaian identity to the rest of the world. His special guitar, known locally as Kologo churns out the rhythms of his ethnicity. He was born in June 1975 at Bongo SOE near Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He eventually left Bongo SOE for Techiman Nyampenase in the Brong Ahafo Region to engage in farming, but moved to Accra a year later, teaming up with the late Terry Bonchaka to exploit his music talent.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com