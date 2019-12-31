Dancehall Diva, Kaakie Set To Walk Down The Aisle As Her Bridal Shower Photos Hit The Internet

We have sighted some stunning photos which suggest that popular Ghanaian female dancehall artiste, Kaakie is set to walk down the aisle in the coming weeks.

Photos from her bridal shower have hit the internet as many of her fans are anticipating her wedding date which might come out very soon.

Born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, Kaakie has given us some bangers and she was recently awarded a Master’s Degree from the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, is about to get married although details of the ceremony are scanty.

Congratulations, Kaakie!!!

Source: www.ghgossip.com