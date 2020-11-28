“Don Jazzy Is Destined To Marry At 40, God Will Give Him A Wife Like Erica With The Heart of Rihanna” – Actor, Uche Reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial Nigerian actor turned prophet, Uche Maduagwu, has revealed that renowned music producer, Michael Ajereh simply referred to as Don Jazzy, is going to marry at the age of 40.

Uche Maduagwu claimed that Don Jazzy is still single at his age because he chose to and has no spiritual reasons.

Making these revelations on his Instagram page, the Nollywood actor said that he stopped offering prayers for the Mavins Records boss after he realized he fantasizes about Rihanna, and according to him, God will give Don Jazzy a wife like Erica with the heart of Rihanna.

He wrote,

“Donjazzy is destined to marry at 40 and God will give him a wife like Erica with the heart of Rihanna. Honestly, I stopped praying for Don Jazzy to marry when I realised his being single is not spiritual but man made because he over listened to Rihanna songs and now dreams about marrying her ten times a mont. ADVERTISEMENT I wont be surprised if he wear boxers with rihanna pictures because even his village elders are thinking of begging the igwe to give him a Rihanna chieftancy title for his philanthropic works in his village sorry baba this came late happy birthday sir may your rihanna agbo never finish”.

