‘Don’t Ever Say Wrong Words To Samini’- Jupitar Advises Stonebwoy To Settle His Differences With Samini

Popular Ghanaian dancehall act, Jupitar has advised his colleague in the dancehall genre, Stonebwoy to settle his difference with his godfather, Samini.

It could be recalled that Samini and Stonebwoy traded several words on social media a few days ago and it is from this backdrop that Jupitar is advising him to trash all qualms.

Jupitar made this known in a recent tweet where he asked Stonebwoy to call him (Samini) and sort their differences.

His tweet reads;

“The clash is good for the game, but don’t ever say wrong words to samini @stonebwoyb … call him and sort your differences, few ppl can do what he did”

Source: www.ghgossip.com