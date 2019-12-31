Ghana Is The Best Country On Earth – Reggae & Dancehall Star Kranium

Popular Reggae and Dancehall singer Kranium is relishing the moments he spent in Ghana after his arrival for the Afro Nation Festival 2019.

For a fact, Kranium had already announced his plans of coming to Ghana to zubber Ghanaian ladies and his latest comments suggests he did as he promised.

But as expected, Kranium came into the country where he even performed at Detty Rave concert 2019.

Reviewing his trip to Ghana, the Jamaican superstar stated that Ghana is the best country on earth.

He remarked that he loves the country’s vibe, food, the energy, and the atmosphere on his Instagram account.

Below is screenshot of his post: