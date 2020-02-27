I’ll Become A Prophetess At Age 51 – OV

Female dancehall artiste OV has surprisingly revealed that she will become a prophetess when her music career comes to an end.

OV claims she has had a conversation with God and at the age of 51 she will become a prophetess.

”If I turn 51, I’ll be a prophetess. Mark it on the wall. The process has started.” OV said to MzGee in an interview on 3FM’s Showbiz927.

“I know. God speaks to me. Winning souls for God will be through music and healing people. That’s how I’ll get to pull people to God.”

”I won’t sing these type of songs during that period. I won’t say I’ll change my ways but this is my journey and I’ll get there. I’ll pass through all these channels and do dancehall and reggae before the transition so that at the end of the day, people will make reference to all that.”