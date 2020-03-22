IRAWMA: Stonebwoy Adjudged The Best African Reggae/Dancehall Entertainer

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla who is widely known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has added another award to his numerous awards.

The sensational musician has been adjudged the best African entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The event took place in Jamaica and Stonebwoy who is now in the US took to his social media handle to announce to his fans about the award.

Sharing the list of winners, he wrote;

“Still winning!! 2nd Award at the #IRAWMA international Reggae and world music awards held in JAMAICA Flag of Jamaica #AnlogaJunction #QuarantineMode”

Still winning!! 2nd Award at the #IRAWMA international Reggae and world music awards held in JAMAICA 🇯🇲 #AnlogaJunction📍#QuarantineMode pic.twitter.com/pdO6YGAomO — 📍ANLOGA JUNCTION (@stonebwoyb) March 22, 2020

