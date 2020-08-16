Lovely Pictures Of Lucky Dube’s Daughter, Who Is Also A Musician

ADVERTISEMENT

South African reggae musician, Lucky Philip Dube professionally known as Lucky Dube rubs shoulders with the legends of reggae music like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Lucky Dube’s daughter, Nkulee was an integral part of her father’s blossomed career. She used to play an active role as backing vocalist in his father’s band. She used to tour with her late dad to different countries for show.

See photos: