‘My Love for Rihanna Is Serious Like Climate Change’ – Uche Maduagwu Announces

Popular Nigerian Actor turned prophet Uche Maduagwu has professed his undying love for top American Rihanna.

Uche Maduagwu, as usual, took to his social media platform to announce his deep affection for the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker.

According to Uche Maduagwu, Rihanna is the only woman that can give him the happiness he wants in life.

He likened the happiness Rihanna will give him in a relationship to that of Nigerian singer and businessman Banky W and his wife Adesua.

He wrote on the caption as he shared a photo of Rihanna on his page.

@badgalriri is the only woman that can give me #happiness like Banky W and Adesua… 😍😍Everyone knows #Rihanna loves Nigerian #food especially nigerian jollof rice which is better than the one from #Ghana, ✈️i know my #Ghanaian brothers will never agree. 🤣My #love for rihanna is serious like climate change, 👿i might not be rich like her ex billionaire #boyfriend, but my affection for her is as important as saving the #planet. 🙄Her #beauty is bigger than her #music or her flawless and #pretty body. 🤷‍♀️The fountain of peace buried deeply in the tablet of her priceless heart is the only perfection the gods in #Africarecognize as one of the healing powers the #world needs to unite as one against global warming.👿

