Prince Bright And Samini Remixes Sarkodie’s “Oofeetso” To A Reggae Version – Video

Sarkodie’s “Oofeetso” after its release has spread like wild fire and made waves in every corner within its short time of existence

READ ALSO: There Has Been A Revelation On Why Ceo Of Multimedia, Kwasi Twum Does Not Involve His Children In His Business

Well, Prince Bright who was featured on the song, gave the song a whole twist yesterday together with Samini during Samini’s Saminifest at Dansoman.

The two joined forces and powers to remarkably perform a live remix and reggae version of “Oofeetso” which actually moved the crowd, because it was perfectly executed

READ ALSO: Fans Go Wild On Fameye While Performing On Stage

One wouldn’t have expected less from them considering their experience and vocal delivery. Their performance got the crowed wowed and after it were calling for an official remix from the two.

Watch Video Below;