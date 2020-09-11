Rihanna’s Documentary Will Be Released Next Year July

ADVERTISEMENT
American superstar, Rihanna has announced her documentary will be released in the summer of 2021 after working on it for four years. It will be released officially on Amazon.
The multiple award winning singer teamed up with Amazon for the documentary about her personal life and wonderful career.
In a recent interview, the documentary’s director, Peter Berg, revealed some salient details.
“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now. Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her, ” he said.
