The category of Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year sees the emergence of young Ghanaian act, J. Derobie being nominated.

This comes after the exclusion of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy since they have been banned indefinitely by the VGMA board due to the fracas that ensued at last year’s event.

This year’s category has the likes of Ras Kuuku, J. Derobie, female dancehall act, AK Songstress, Epixode, Jupiter and Samini.

See the full nominees below;

