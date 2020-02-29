VGMA 2020: Reggae & Dancehall Song Of The Year Nominees

With the ban placed on Shatta Wale and his brother, Stonebwoy, this year’s Reggae and Dancehall category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has some new faces.

The nominees for the various categories for this year’s event are being released and we have the nominees from the Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year category.

With the exclusion of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, this category has some new faces like J. Derobie, AK Songstress, Epixode and Jupiter.

See the full nomination list below;

Source: www.ghgossip.com