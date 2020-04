- Advertisement -

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale has spoken so passionately about his fellow dancehall act, Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale disclosed that he and Stonebwoy hangs out together, and chill secretely without sharing photos.

Shatta Wale also went on to talk about how many people are pained that he and Stonebwoy are now proper brothers.

