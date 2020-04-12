“We Are Getting Closer” -Don Jazzy Exclaims, After His Crush, Rihanna Danced To Rema’s Song (Photo)

- Advertisement -

The CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, affectionately known as DonJazzy is overwhelmed after seeing Rihanna in a live IG video, singing and dancing Rema’s song.

Badgirl Riri, was spotted in the video with her friend, dancing and singing along to Rema’s Dumebi song. Fans of Rema took to the comment to hail him for the recognition gained.

His manager and CEO of Mavins Record label, Michael Collins Ajereh who couldn’t hide his joy after seeing his long time crush, Rihanna singing to his signee’s song jumped to joy and excitement.

For the first time, the Don has gotten close to his crush and may start joining forces. Rema being in the middle could be the catalyst to intiate some des. He took to instagram to share the video of Riri’s dance on his page and captioned it;

“Father lord when? We getting closer guys lol @badgalriri on that #Dumebi by @heisrema”