Young promising musician, J.Derobie has won the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He beat Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Article Wan and several other prominent dancehall artistes to win to the award.

Congratulations to J. Derobie.

