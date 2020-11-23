‘Why I Labelled Stonebwoy A Hypocrite’ – Iwan

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular dancehall musician, Iwan has explained why he once labeled his fellow dancehall musician, Stonebwoy as a hypocrite.

The renowned musician gave this explanation when he appeared on Kingdom Plus FM in a recent interview and was answering some questions surrounding that mishap.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, he and Stonebwoy were to record a track which he would include in his album, however, Stonebwoy didn’t honour it although he had previously agreed to do it.

Watch the video below;

Source: www.ghgossip.com